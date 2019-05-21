Harriet S. (Cushing) Swangler

Mrs. Harriet Swangler 88, longtime resident of Ellensburg, passed away at her home at Hearthstone Cottage on Thursday, May 16, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.

Harriet was born on September 11, 1930 in Harvey, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago) and ventured west with her loving mother Velma Wright Cushing, father Harry Cushing and younger sister Barbara Cushing. Several years later their little brother John was born.

Harriet and her husband Donald Swangler were married for over 60 years and had three beautiful children, Debora, Kristi and Donald Jr. They had several business ventures trough-out their years. They opened the first government student housing in Ellensburg - Alder Terrace, Terrace Manner and Crest View Manner. Their business ventures also included Swangler Furniture, Kids World, a large childcare center. Harriet was also quite involved in The March of Dimes.

Harriet enjoyed spending time with her family most, putting on wonderful dinners and hosting all holidays at her home. In her younger days she enjoyed trap shooting and as she got older took up golf. Even got a hole in one at the Desert Aire Golf course where they spent many weekends with family and friends in the warm summer and holiday weekends.

Harriet was preceded in death by her father Harry, mother Velma, sister Barbara, daughter Debra and son Donald, Jr., her husband Donald, Sr. and great-granddaughter Jordan.

Harriet is survived by her daughter Kristi (Gerry) Williams; granddaughters Kayla (Jason) Carlson and Mylissa (Joel) Schaefer; grandson Kevin (Jillian) Knutson; great-grandchildren Konner, Chase, Rylie and Hunter Carlson; Cameron Schaefer; Charlotte and Jack Knutson; brother John Cushing as well as several nieces and nephews.

She touched many people in the community and will be missed by all. Memorial contributions in Harriet's honor are suggested to the March of Dimes or a .