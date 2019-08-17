|
|
Heide K. Rogers
Heide K. Rogers, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, August 15, 2019, at Orchard Point Memory Care in Port Orchard, Washington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Heide was born on January 31, 1938 in Mary's Corner near Chehalis, Washington. She grew up in Ellensburg, married, and raised a large crazy boisterous family on the west-side. Heide was very involved in her local community, serving as a 4H club leader for many years and was ahead of her time advocating for developmentally disabled children, recycling, and the disarmament of nuclear weapons. Heide was passionate about music. She played the piano and accordion daily. Heide woke her children up every morning to the song "You Are My Sunshine."
Heide loved helping people. She opened her heart and home to families and children in need. She also had a great love for all animals, gardening and sewing. Her faith in God was the source of her strength and her absolute conviction in Him a gift and comfort to the many lives she touched.
Heide is survived by her daughters Linda Jollo, Monica Berger, Patti Kirkpatrick, Jeanne Jollo, and Antonia Jollo; her sons Bill Jollo and Jim Olson; her sister Shirley Schreiber and brother Michael Chouinard. She was preceded in death by her father Arthur Adlord Chouinard, her mother Julia Chouinard, her brothers Joel and Daniel Chouinard, her son Greg McMahon and her husband Lawrence Hugh "Bo" Rogers.
Memorial contributions in Heide's honor are suggested to the Association for Children with Down Syndrome (www.acds.org) or the (). Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Heide's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 17, 2019