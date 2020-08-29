Helen Arlane Sheek Nesmith
Helen Arlane (Sheek) Nesmith passed away in Ellensburg WA. August 18, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Arlane, as she was known to family and friends was born to Archie and Helen Sheek in Colorado July 29, 1934. She was the 2nd of 4 children.
The family moved to the Yakima Valley when she was a young child. Arlane attended Yakima schools and graduated from Davis High School. Soon after she met and married Willis Warren (Willie) Nesmith, together they had three children.
Arlane enjoyed crafts, sewing, square dancing and camping. Arlane and Willie were active members of the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse until his death. Arlane still enjoyed and attended the Ellensburg Rodeo each year.
Arlane is survived by her children Curtis (Patsy) Nesmith, Jeffery Nesmith, and Kraig Nesmith. She has 10 grandchildren and numerous great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters; Etta Leaper, Loy Donaldson, and brother John Sheek.
Arlane was preceded in death by her husband Willie in 1999.
The family would like to thank Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center for caring for her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arlane's name can be made to the donor's charity of choice
.
A memorial service will be held once restrictions lift.