Helen Cummisk
Helen Cummisk was born Helen McMillan in Edinburgh, Scotland to parents Thomas and Helen McMillan. She passed away after a battle with cancer in her home in Ellensburg, WA on the evening of March 1, 2020 at the age of 85.
Helen grew up in Edinburgh, where she survived WWII and the struggles in its aftermath, working numerous jobs to help support her mother and her sisters. In spite of these hardships, she attended the James Clark School where she excelled in academics, learned domestic skills, and developed an appreciation of art. As a 19-year-old, she met her husband to be, John Joseph Cummisk, at "The Pali," a popular dance venue in the city, while he was there with the United States Navy. They knew each other in Edinburgh for only four days, and subsequently wrote to each other daily for the next six months, before she accepted his proposal of marriage and sailed to the United States. They were married in Coventry, Connecticut on April 23, 1955. Helen is preceded in death by her husband John; and survived by her son, Gary Cummisk and his wife Gia (of Ellensburg), and their children Sage and Teal; her daughter Heather Dowdy and husband Bruce; and her sister Nancy Swift (Eddie) of Dunedin, New Zealand.
Helen was a loving wife, and mother, who was known for her flair for design and fashion. A stylish dresser and active conversationalist, she stood out at parties and functions, and loved dancing and socializing. She was an avid reader and consumed stacks of books weekly throughout her life. She long enjoyed watching British dramas on PBS. A huge fan of Hollywood, she was an admirer of classic movies, especially those starring actors Gregory Peck or Robert Mitchum. Helen and John made a home in Norfolk, VA for over fifty years. After John's death in 2013, Helen moved to Ellensburg in 2014 to be closer to her son and daughter-in-law. In Ellensburg, she was an active library patron, and enjoyed swimming at the Ellensburg Memorial Pool, a place where she made many new friends. She came to love the Ellensburg community, a town where everything was only 10 minutes away, and you didn't have to drive over 30 mph.
A celebration of life will be announced to her friends in the community after the Corona virus crisis has passed. The ashes of Helen and her husband John will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you wish to make a donation in her name, you could give to KCTS 9, 401 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109-4699. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 25, 2020