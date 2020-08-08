Helen Orpha (Borland) Delahunt

Helen Orpha (Borland) Delahunt escaped this mortal realm on Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 96. Born July 23, 1923 she vowed she would escape before she reached 100 and she succeeded. We think she did it on purpose to avoid having to make a decision in the upcoming presidential election.

Mom leaves behind four children: Tom (Colleen) Delahunt Puyallup Washington, Bob (Muriel) Delahunt Kennewick Washington, Helen Delahunt-Avila (Frank) Pocatello Idaho and Stepdaughter Gayle Hamilton (Larry Granger) Florence Montana; ten grand-children, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She reveled in their love of her in her own inimitable way. She was unique.

Hawaii, when it was still a territory, was mom's idea of paradise. She met her life long friends, the Dowson's, after she was stopped by Joe Dowson, a policeman patrolling the road between Wahiawa and Honolulu. She was driving 90 mph on that long narrow road, in the middle of the night, to pick up our dad from Pearl Harbor, with a loaded 45 on the seat next to her. When Joe Dowson finally got her to stop, he was smitten with the wild, raven haired beauty. He did not give her a ticket and she soon became friends with him and his family. Joe, who eventually became a well known artist on the islands and his wife Chris, who was a professional dancer for Hawaii, greeting visitors at official functions, remained mom's close friends for the rest of their lives.

Not many people can brag about getting kicked out of a country, but mom can and did. She was offended by the half-brother of the Shah of Iran who was extremely intoxicated at the American Embassy. In a perfectly articulated Farsi insult, she insisted he leave. He left, but she was deported and we were on a plane within a week, leaving dad to finish his contact, (creating "Iran Air" for the Shia in 1957)... She definitely was unique.

For those who were patients of Dr. Robert Thompson, she was his dental assistant for several years and their spirited exchanges entertained anyone within earshot. Their interaction was like oil and water with a little fire thrown into the mix. She later worked for Dr. Pearl in a much calmer atmosphere and was his assistant until she retired.

Mom sugar coated nothing. Her extensive vocabulary was always on target and not many escaped her sharp tongue and sharper wit. And while her tongue was sharp, she sang like an angel. Everyone loved listening to her sing and her Andy Griffith style of whistling tunes was something to be envied.

She had a life-long love affair with cabbage slathered with peanut butter, grapefruit, apples, peaches, watermelon, apricots, chicken and dumplings and chocolate (especially Snickers). Yet her lemon meringue pie killed her dad's pigs (she mistakenly used salt instead of sugar) and her pie crust was tough enough to shingle the barn roof. In other words, cooking was not her thing.

She and her parents were charter members of the Kittitas Community Church and her love for that church knew no bounds; her faith was her foundation.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Florence (Peck) Borland; her first husband, Thomas Kimball Delahunt and second husband, A. Hunter Hamilton.

Her last comment was that she wanted to run again and know she is doing just that. Running to greet everyone she knew and loved, especially her parents, all of her beloved pets, and her long lost friends and neighbors from the Kittitas Valley.

Mom will be sorely missed, and her tenacity, wit, charm and grace will not be forgotten.

Graveside services, officiated by Steve Arington, will be held at the IOOF Cemetery, September 12, at 1 P.M. with a pot luck following the service.

Face masks are required. Please help us stay safe.





