Helen Paulina Ebert

Helen was called home to our Lord Jesus the evening of May 10th, 2019 at the age of 106.

Helen was born February 13th, 1913 in Portland, OR. She graduated from the High School of Commerce in 1931.

She married Wesley Brock Ebert in 1935 and were married 75 years. Wesley passed away in 2008.

Preceding Helen in death were two brothers and her sister, her son Robert Wesley and Great-grandson Kristopher.

Helen is survived by her son Gerald (Sherry) of Mt. Home, AR, daughter Janice and Bruce Fuller of Ellensburg, WA, Granddaughters Tami Sanberg (Scott), Jolene Paul (Dale) and Grandson David Arnold (Lori). Great-grandchildren Jesse (Anna), Taylor (Kristi), Annaliese, Devon, Rachele, Jordan and Jessica. Great-greatgrandchildren Maysen, Vivian, Eleanor, Amelia and Cash.

Helen was an inspiration to all of our family for her loving ways, love, guidance, and a friend to many. She loved her garden and flowers, her family and most of all the Lord. She was an active member many years in the Lutheran Church.

Our special thanks to Andy Schock and staff, Pacifica Senior Living and staff, and Hospice for their love, care, and support.

In lieu of flowers, Helen's wish is for all to continue to spread kindness, love and acceptance of all.

Thank you,

Her Family Published in Daily Record on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary