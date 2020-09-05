Helmi Habib
Helmi Habib died August 30, 2020 of congestive heart failure. He was born in 1934 to Shafik and Helene (Chachati) Habib in Heliopolis, Cairo, Egypt.
Helmi attended The English School in Cairo receiving his General Certificate of Education from the University of London in 1951. He attended Cairo University for one year. He came to the U.S. in 1953 to gain an education after the Cairo University was closed down when Egyptians were trying to overcome the British occupation. He received his B.S. degree in Chemistry from Walla Walla College, a Masters from the University of Idaho, and a PhD in Chemistry from Washington State University in 1964. Helmi was hired at Central Washington State College in 1964, from which he retired in 1995 as an Emeritus Professor of Chemistry. He gained his US citizenship in May 1965. While at Central, he served as the Chemistry Department Chairman, Chairman of the Faculty Senate, taught in the Honors Program as well as the Physics Department, was the Director of Academic Advising for 13 years and was a consultant to the United States Testing Company in Hanford for five years.
He met Beth, his wife of 59 years at Washington State University. They were married in 1961 in Ogden, Utah, and returned to Pullman where he finished his doctorate degree. They moved to Ellensburg in 1964 where they raised their two sons.
In the past 50 years he has been affiliated with the Lions, Moose, Elks, and Kiwanis Clubs.
Following his retirement, he and Beth traveled extensively and spent many pleasant days at their time-share in Hawaii and at their cabin on Discovery Bay where he developed long standing friendships. His enjoyment came from his family, classical music, reading, golf, and friends. He was extremely proud of the accomplishments of his two sons Brian and Dennis, their wives and his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three older sisters. He is survived by his wife, his two sons, their wives and six grandchildren - Brian (Shannon) Kaitlin, Cole, MacKenzie, and Olivia; and Dennis (Michelle) Sarah and Emily.
Our deepest appreciation to his doctors, the KVH staff, Hospice and Hospice friends for their support.
Cremation will be arranged by Brookside Funeral Home. According to his wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial services. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
