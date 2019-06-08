Services Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory 101 E 2Nd Ave Ellensburg , WA 98926 (509) 925-2902 Viewing 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory 101 E 2Nd Ave Ellensburg , WA 98926 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Kittitas High School 7571 Kittitas Hwy Kittitas , WA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Henry Brist Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Henry John Brist

1943 - 2019 Henry John Brist

On June 3, 1943 in Saint Ignatius, Montana, Margaret and Edward Bushman converted a shoebox into a temporary crib for their newborn 41/2-pound son, Henry "John" Brist, keeping him warm in the open oven door of a wood stove.

When Henry was three months old, his father cut his leg while butchering sheep. Due to infection, he needed antibiotics that were newly available, and the closest supply was in Spokane. The Sheriff departments provided a relay from county line to county line in Washington and Idaho to Missoula, Montana. In spite of the extraordinary efforts of others, Edward succumbed to gangrene. Growing up for many years without a father gave Henry a passion for helping others find their way in life. In 1948 Henry was adopted into the Brist family when Ben married his mother.

At 17, Henry joined the US Air Force; he was stationed at Wheelus Air Force Base in Tripoli, Libya for 18 months and then was transferred to McCord Air Force Base where he completed his enlistment.

In 1964, while stationed at McCord, Henry married Karen Vance, and they later adopted Cherylynn and Mike while residing in Federal Way, WA.

Henry bought Vance Lift Truck Service from his father in law in the mid 60's, continuing to build a thriving forklift business in the Puget Sound area. He often expressed gratitude for his faithful employees, many who have worked there for 30-50 years. Special thanks and appreciation to Mike Woodring (recently retired after 50 years of service) and Bruce Burnside. Bruce started as a young man of 18 pushing a broom and became an irreplaceable friend and his leadership as a manager with a vision and a passion for a "good sale" helped develop VLTS into the company it is today. Bruce's forty-five years with VLTS will help the company transition into the future. In the late 1980's, after moving to the Kittitas valley, Henry opened Vance Truck Lift Service branch in Ellensburg.

Henry married Nita Hoversland in 1982 and in 1984 they bought a farm in Badger Pocket where they expanded their family and started raising kids, cows, and timothy hay. The Flying N Ranch is a dream fulfilled through the combined efforts of his brother-in-law, Tom Pipgras, and Ranch Manager, Kevin Baker. The ranch always appreciated the extra hands that loved to come to work and play. A great satisfaction was watching Tom's children, Kevin's children, his own boys and many "children of the heart" grow up and love the ranch life.

Henry's strong work ethic enabled him to give over 100% to everything he did (usually beginning his day at 4am and encouraging family and friends to join him). He loved his work and worked daily until the end. He often said, "If you don't want to do something, that's the time you better do it". Henry enjoyed supporting his children in numerous sports and 4H activities throughout the years. One of his favorite hobbies was riding and training horses. He loved living in the Badger Pocket and appreciated the challenges of calving and haying season on the farm. He had a passion for helping anyone in need, didn't know a stranger and therefore the welcome mat was always at the front door. Henry found great joy in his relationship with his Heavenly Father and loved sharing the spiritual treasures he had found. This became his compass and comfort as he migrated the journey of life.

Henry "Hank" Brist passed away on June 1, 2019 surrounded by friends and loved ones at his home in Badger Pocket after battling cancer.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Bushman, Margaret and Ben Brist, 4 brothers, 3 sisters, and first wife Karen Brist.

Henry is survived by his wife Nita Brist, children; Cherylynn (Adrian) Doble, Graham, WA; Mike (Lori) Brist, Puyallup, WA; Bruce (Katrina) Henkel, Selah, WA; Bentley Brist, Kennon Brist and Kameron (Shanna) Brist, all of Ellensburg, WA; as well as 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Henry is also survived by brothers Don (Francie) Brist, South Carolina; Herb (Karen) Brist, Montana, and sisters Dorothy Hoversland, Maryland; Margaret Johnson, Nevada; Gladys Martin, Arkansas; Linda Brist, United Arab Emirates and Leona (Tom) Pipgras, Ellensburg, WA, and a large extended family.

A public viewing will be held at Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA from 3:00 - 7:00 pm on Friday June 14. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 15th at the Kittitas High School, 7571 Kittitas Hwy, Kittitas, WA at 11:00 am. There will be a luncheon following the service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Kittitas Valley Firefighters Life Support Fund, PO Box 981, Ellensburg, WA 98926 "In Memory of Henry Brist". The family appreciates the compassion and support extended to them by Kittitas Fire & Rescue paramedics, family and friends. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

