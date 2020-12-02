Henry Lee Sorensen
Ellensburg lifetime resident, Henry Lee Sorensen, 96 passed away at the Hearthstone Assisted Living on November 21, 2020
Hank was born on September 23, 1924 to John and Jennie Sorensen. A third-generation farmer here in Kittitas Valley, specifically Badger Pocket, he started as a youth helping his father and grandfather. International tractors were his preferred choice and he lightly joked with his sons about their John Deer's. He loved his cows, often telling of rescuing Buttercup when she fell threw the spud cellar.
At age 18, he won flying lessons and earned his pilots license, he played the saxophone in a band for dances in Denmark Hall, and loved spending time fishing and camping, especially at Lake Kachess. Dad had a witty sense of humor and just a bit of mischievousness, he and Mom once hijacked a bride right from the wedding.
Hank's children were his pride and joy but he expected them to "toe the mark". Twelve o'clock was the curfew no exceptions. "Nothing good happens after midnight." Dad's tow rope was the best in the county, towing Ron home numerous times when his car died a mile from home, usually two minutes before midnight. Dad never complained, just pulled him home.
Dad loved attending all the sports-events- kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He was there cheering them on. The 4-H animals had a special place in his heart. He enjoyed watching the kid's showings at the Kittitas County Fair and he didn't mind sampling the cookies going to the Home Ec division.
Hank was a member of the Farm Bureau, Washington Cattlemen's Association; served as director of the Cascade Irrigation District, Soil Conservation District and Midstate Coop. John Sr., Ralph and Henry were Kittitas County Cattleman of the year in 1962 and received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Kittitas County Cattlemen's Association in 1999. He helped build the Denmark Fire Station and later joined the Badger Pocket Fire Company when that station was built.
Henry is survived by his wife, Lois; children, Linda (Joe) Durant, John (Julie), Carol Shannon, Ron (Shaun); grandchildren Michael, Shelley, Aimee, Abbi, Kristi, Eric, Jared, Devin, Amber, Aaron and Nathan; 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jennie, brother, Ralph, and his sons- in- law, Joe Shannon, and Mike Mullins.
Private graveside services will be held December 11, 2020, weather permitting. Memorial donations in his honor may be sent to Kittitas 4-H /endowment Trust Fund, PO Box 802, Ellensburg, WA 98926-1922 or Kittitas High School Athletic Fund, 7571 Kittitas Hwy, Kittitas, WA 98934. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.