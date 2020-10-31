Herbert F. Bentz
Herbert F. Bentz, 55, of Ellensburg, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Viewing for family and friends will be from Noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Johnston & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.
Herb was born on November 8, 1964 in Ellensburg, Washington to Floyd & Cleona (Henson) Bentz. Having lost his hearing when he was nine months old, Herb attended specialized schooling for the deaf in Vancouver and graduated from high school there in 1981. He went on to attend trade school where he received his vocational certificate in facility maintenance. He returned to Ellensburg in 1990 where he went to work for Central Washington University as a custodian and celebrated his 30th year of employment with CWU this summer.
Herb loved sports of all kind and was an avid "Seattle anything" fan - Seahawks, Mariners or Sonics. He enjoyed watching old movies, spending time working in the yard, camping with friends and fishing with his cousins. He also enjoyed getting out of the house and visiting stores in Yakima just to look around and see what was new on the shelves.
He is survived by his son Wesley Bentz of Ellensburg; mother Cleona Henson of Ellensburg; father Floyd Bentz of Wapato; sister Scherry Sinclair of Olympia; nephews Drew and Dustin Sinclair; niece Alyssa Sinclair-Jackson as well as many cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions in Herb's honor are suggested to the Ellensburg Presbyterian Church, 1307 E 3rd Ave, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Herb's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com