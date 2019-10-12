|
Herbert Timmons
Herbert R. Timmons, age 89, of Ellensburg, WA passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 with his family at his side. He was an office manager for more than 40 years with Harbison Walker Refractories. He relocated to San Francisco for the company and eventually Bellevue, WA where he retired.
Born January 29, 1930 in Pittsburgh, he was the youngest child of the late William and Margaret Timmons and husband of the late Phyllis (Wright) Timmons. He was a proud alumnus of South Hills High School where he was part of the 1947 championship basketball team. Later in life he was recognized as the 1976 basketball coach of the year for the Bellevue (Washington) Boys Club league. In January 2010, the family celebrated Herb's 80th birthday and mother-in-law Helen Wright's 100th birthday at the Bellevue family home.
A lifelong interest in jazz music and the arts meant you were just as likely to hear him quote a myriad of jazz standards as from Shakespeare. He was particularly proud of the legion of extraordinary jazz musicians with Pennsylvania roots who were well represented in his extensive collection. He was a gifted story teller with an unforgettable sense of humor who was devoted to his family and the many lifelong friendships he established through the years. He had a special bond with daughter-in-law Vicki Sannuto who shared his passion for reading and the arts.
In 2010 Herb moved to Ellensburg where his family could spend time with him every day. He made many friends among his new neighbors and the staff at Hearthstone Cottage senior living community where his love of jazz was well known - and often heard several doors down to either side of his apartment.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hearthstone Cottage, Dr. John Asriel and the Community Health team, KVH, KVFR, EPD, Steward & Williams, Mike Probasco and Shyla Thelen for the thoughtful and loving care they provided.
He is survived by his son, Christopher (Vicki Sannuto) Timmons of Ellensburg, WA; brother, Warren Timmons; and nieces and nephews, Joan Battista, William W. Timmons and Jean Hilbert. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, John, William Jr., Wilbert, LeRoy and Grace Timmons. Arrangements by Paul E. Bekavac Funeral Home, Elizabeth, PA. Private interment at Round Hill Cemetery, Elizabeth Twp.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019