Howard H. Woodworth
Howard Harold Woodworth, 94, of Ellensburg, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Holyrood Cemetery Chapel in Shoreline with interment and military honors to follow. Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.
Howard was born October 21, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, the second of two children born to Harold & Hazel (Jenkin) Woodworth. He attended Dundee Omaha Grade School and Sherman Texas High School. Howard worked as a photographer for the Seattle Star newspaper where he met his wife Virginia "Mickey" Ninneman. They married on January 25, 1951 prior to Howard leaving for the Korean War and celebrated 67 years of marriage together before Mickey passed away in October 2018. Howard retired from Public Relations with Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle. They moved to Ellensburg in 2016 to be closer to family. Howard's passion was his family first, followed by his Catholic faith. His free time was spent helping Mickey with her custom knitting business.
Howard is survived by his children and their spouses Lindy (JR) Phillips, Rick Woodworth, Bill (Chris) Woodworth, Connie (Mac) Campbell, Barbara (Danny) Sullivan and Ginny (Brian) Glidden. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick, and wife Mickey.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2020