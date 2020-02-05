Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
301 East Third Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-3141
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
301 East Third Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Holyrood Cemetery Chapel
Shoreline, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Woodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard H. Woodworth


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard H. Woodworth Obituary
Howard H. Woodworth
Howard Harold Woodworth, 94, of Ellensburg, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Holyrood Cemetery Chapel in Shoreline with interment and military honors to follow. Viewing will be 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg.
Howard was born October 21, 1925 in Omaha, Nebraska, the second of two children born to Harold & Hazel (Jenkin) Woodworth. He attended Dundee Omaha Grade School and Sherman Texas High School. Howard worked as a photographer for the Seattle Star newspaper where he met his wife Virginia "Mickey" Ninneman. They married on January 25, 1951 prior to Howard leaving for the Korean War and celebrated 67 years of marriage together before Mickey passed away in October 2018. Howard retired from Public Relations with Pacific Northwest Bell in Seattle. They moved to Ellensburg in 2016 to be closer to family. Howard's passion was his family first, followed by his Catholic faith. His free time was spent helping Mickey with her custom knitting business.
Howard is survived by his children and their spouses Lindy (JR) Phillips, Rick Woodworth, Bill (Chris) Woodworth, Connie (Mac) Campbell, Barbara (Danny) Sullivan and Ginny (Brian) Glidden. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dick, and wife Mickey.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Howard's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -