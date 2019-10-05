|
Hubert A. Schmitt
Mass of Christian Burial for Hubert A. Schmitt will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Ellensburg with vault interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Viewing will precede the Mass starting at 9:00 a.m. and all are invited to a reception back at the church following the committal service. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 also at the church. Mr. Schmitt, a longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Cottage in the Meadow in Yakima.
Hubert was born on September 22, 1932 in Cologne, Germany to Joseph and Barbara (Hausmann) Schmitt. He spent his childhood with his brothers Joseph and Karl and sisters Annelie and Maria between the suburbs of Cologne and a family farm. During World War II, he and his family escaped the Nazis and survived Allied bombings until being liberated by the Allied Forces. Following the conclusion of the war, Hubert helped to rebuild Cologne until he emigrated to the United States in 1951 with his sister Maria.
Hubert graduated from Michigan Technological Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. It was at Tech that he was set up on a blind date, met, and fell in love with Marie Van Damme. They married and then traveled the country following Hubert's work in aerospace and the Apollo program. They eventually settled permanently in the Pacific Northwest, for awhile in Seattle and then to Ellensburg to farm where he was active in the local Cattleman's Association.
Hubert is survived by his daughter Mary (Martin) and grandson Isaac; son Joe (Monique), former daughter-in-law Kristine Tobin-Kubitz and grandson Kyle; son Mike and former daughter-in-law Kim Zechmeir and grandchildren Emilie and Ethan; former daughter-in-law Charity and grandson Patrick and his family as well as his nephews Al, Mark and James and niece Kristine and their families.
The family would like to thank Cottage in the Meadow, Izzy's Adult Family Home and Senior Avenues, all of Yakima, as well as Tamie Howell and former caregivers Wanda Bryant, Ken Beatty, Barbara Tyler, Mary Hatch, Norma Cabanas and all the friends and neighbors who offered friendship, kindness and help.
Memorial contributions in Hubert's honor are suggested to Cottage in the Meadow, 302 S. 10th Avenue, Yakima WA 98902. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Hubert's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 5, 2019