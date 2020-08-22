IRMA (HART) WADDELL SMITH
Irma Smith, age 102 1/2 went to heaven on July 24, 2020. She was born in Cowiche on January 24, 1918 to Elmer and Cecile Hart on their ranch, joining brother Jack and later sister Grace Marie. She graduated HS in 1935 and college in 1939. After teaching school for two years, she married Delbert Waddell and lived in Roslyn for 13 years and had two daughters. In 1954, the family moved to Yakima and in 1957, she began teaching 1st grade in Union Gap. Delbert passed away in 1959 and in 1963, she married Bob Smith in Ellensburg. She taught at Mt. Stewart until she retired in 1980.
Irma enjoyed her home and garden with Bob, which was located across from the golf course. She kept busy with church, P.E.O., Mother's Club, Retired Teachers, and Scholarship Luncheons. Bob passed in 1998 and in 2000 she bought a new home in Rosewood Sr. Park. In 2019 she moved to Yakima to live with Kay as she was diagnosed with dementia in 2012. She enjoyed frequent visits from her grandchildren and loving caregiving by Cecile, Shelly, Destiney, and Dawn (who moved in with us to patiently take such loving care of her in her final days at home).
It was because of their love and devotion that she was able to remain at home with Kay and "her little dog!"
Irma is survived by daughter Kay and granddaughters Shelly, Dawn, Kaylena, Destiney, and Shayla; and daughter Cecile (Bob) and grandchildren Melissa, Meloni, Abbey, Jill, Ethan, Mirra, Aurora, and Caiden.
A memorial service in Ellensburg will be announced later. Memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 600 Ruby St. Ellensburg, WA 98926.
