The Rosary will be recited for Ismael Colazo Caballero at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow in Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:00 p.m. the following evening, Friday, July 12, 2019 also at the church, with burial proceedings to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. The family will greet friends at a visitation, also on Friday, from Noon - 4:30 p.m. at Steward & Williams Funeral Home in Ellensburg. Mr. Colazo Caballero, a longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at his home on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Ismael was born on February 3, 1949 in Tamazula, Jalisco, Mexico to Juan & Maria (Caballero) Colazo. He was born in Tamazula and raised in Joya del Salto, going to work at a young age as a laborer in agriculture including sugar cane, corn and cattle. He came to the United States at the age of 17 and worked in California, Illinois, Arizona, Texas, Oregon and Washington. He married Rosa Maria Godinez Chavez on May 22, 1976 in Contla, Jalisco. He was a very hard worker, frequently working two jobs to provide for his family. He did whatever it took to care for them so that he never had to tell them "no".

Ismael enjoyed taking his grandchildren to school, spending time in his garden, watching Western movies, going on hikes and was an avid bird watcher. He worked very hard to obtain his United States Citizenship, listening to tapes while he was working, and became a citizen in 1997. He was also always working hard to improve his English. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Ismael is survived by his wife, Rosa, at the family home in Ellensburg; children Rosa Nelida (Raul) Sanchez of Ellensburg; Livier (Jesus) Baldovinos of Ellensburg; Juan (Marlena) Colazo of Shreveport, Louisiana; Beatriz (Ovidio) Gutierrez of Ellensburg and Ismael (Alexandria) Colazo of Auburn; grandchildren Nelida, Zitlalli, Larissa, Ian, Leo, Brissa, Isabella, Liliana and Pia; as well as four siblings.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 401 S. Willow in Ellensburg, where Ismael has been a faithful member since 1993.