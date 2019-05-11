|
Jacqueline Gaye "Jackie" Dallman
Jacqueline Gaye "Jackie" Dallman, 65, lifetime Kittitas County resident, passed away on January 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Because of the massive snowstorm in February, the original plans for her Celebration of Life were cancelled. Friends are invited to the re-scheduled celebration of Jackie's life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Putnam Centennial Center, 719 East Third Street, Cle Elum. You are also invited to read Jackie's complete obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on May 11, 2019