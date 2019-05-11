Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
301 East Third Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-3141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Putnam Centennial Center
719 East Third Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Dallman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Gaye "Jackie" Dallman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Gaye "Jackie" Dallman Obituary
Jacqueline Gaye "Jackie" Dallman
Jacqueline Gaye "Jackie" Dallman, 65, lifetime Kittitas County resident, passed away on January 17, 2019 surrounded by her loving family and friends. Because of the massive snowstorm in February, the original plans for her Celebration of Life were cancelled. Friends are invited to the re-scheduled celebration of Jackie's life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm at the Putnam Centennial Center, 719 East Third Street, Cle Elum. You are also invited to read Jackie's complete obituary and leave condolences for the family at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now