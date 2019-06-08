James F. Sienia

James Sienia passed away on March 20, 2019, in Ellensburg, WA at the age of 77. He was born August 17, 1941 in Ellensburg, WA, to Felix and Lucille (Hicks) Sienia. He grew up in the Umtanem area on the ridge. He was soon followed by a sister and then a brother. Together the three of them learned a lot about dry land farming, digging lots of holes, about rattlesnakes and living with no electricity and with kerosene lanterns for light. They were all active in 4 H during this time. The family loved picnics on hot summer days at the old Umtanem falls and playing pinochle for entertainment in the evenings. James attended Dammen school, Morgan middle school and Ellensburg High School, graduating in 1960. He went on to attend Perry Tech in Yakima, WA.

James and Frances were married in February of 1968 and together enjoyed jeep racing in the Pacific Northwest 4-Wheel Drive Association. It was always a special time for the whole family to pile into the jeep to head to the hills for some fishing, hot dog roasts and s'mores! We had many great times in the jeep club camping and hunting mushrooms around Ellensburg and Cle Elum.

James held several jobs in Ellensburg, first working for Elmer Seth, then Central Parts before opening Sienia Bros 4-Wheel Drive repair shop with his brother. He later joined Mikes Rental Machinery after which he purchased his first 18-Wheeler in 1977. This was to become his passion. He first hauled logs for various log contractors around Ellensburg. He soon changed to hauling produce to Los Angeles, sometimes the east coast and for his last 20 years just within Washington state. He retired in 2010. James was a great mechanic. He especially like to rebuild motors in jeeps to get the best out of them. He never forgot his roots in mechanics and thoroughly enjoyed conversations with all the guys who continued to ask him questions about how to fix their trucks. He also taught quite a few of the young guys how to drive the big rigs!

James was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Lucille Sienia and grandparents Jim and May Hicks. He is survived by his wife, Fran of fifty-one years, his sister Fran (Leroy) Mitchell and his brother, Mike (Sherrie) Sienia. He is also survived by four sons and one daughter: Jim (Bonnie) Sienia of Wenatchee, WA; Anthony (Tony) Sienia of Pasco, WA; MGySgt Sean J.(Shari) Sienia of Jacksonville, NC; Mikeal (Wendy) Sienia of Peshastin, WA; Annette Sienia of Crossville, TN; 10 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; and several cousins and a niece and nephew.

James' ashes will be placed at High Valley cemetery in a private family ceremony.

A Celebration of Life will be held June 15, 2019, from 12 noon till 3:00 pm, at 731 Mitchell Road in the Manastash canyon. Friends of James are most cordially invited to attend. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

