James "Jim" Alford Higgins (81)

July 25, 1937 - April 19, 2019

James Higgins passed away on April 19, 2019 at the age of 81. James was born July 25, 1937, in Apple, Oklahoma, the son of Noah and Eula Higgins. James grew up traveling throughout the Western and Southern United States including Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming, Montana, New Mexico and California, or wherever his father's work took them.

At the age of 17 James joined the U.S. military. His career spanned a total of 26 years. The first 8 years were in the U.S. Air Force and the remainder as a Seabee in the U.S. Navy. As a Seabee, his time was spent maintaining and building schools, hospitals and housing for the U.S. Navy, their allies and countries that had suffered losses in natural disasters. James traveled the world throughout his career. Some of his favorite places were Japan, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Spain, Italy and Alaska. He often spoke with fondness and appreciation for the many people he met along the way.

James spent his retirement years from 1985 to 2018 in Kittitas, Washington, a place he called "a beautiful valley". After a long history of suffering with congestive heart failure, James moved to Redondo Beach, California to live with his daughter, Glenda (Susi) and son-in-law, Joe. James spent his last ten months enjoying walks on the beach, making new friends and growing closer to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

James is survived by his sister, Florence Dereatha Littlejohn of Modesto, California; two daughters, Glenda (Joseph) Higgins Chiang of Redondo Beach, California and Brenda Cantrell of Ceres, California; Hollie (Daryl) Kulp of Ceres, California, who was like a daughter; three grandchildren, Keith (Stephanie) Marlow, Lisa (Daniel) Jones, Andrew Honigsfeld; one step-granddaughter, Sophia Hanna-Chiang; four great-grandchildren, Isaac, Emily, Isabella and Jude; many loving nieces and nephews; and ex-wife, Bertha Viola Higgins. James was preceded in death by his parents Noah Otis Higgins and Eula Dee (Denton) Higgins; brother, Kenneth Earl Higgins and sister, Carolyn Joyce Evans.

James ashes will be scattered at sea on July 25, 2019, in a private family gathering.

We miss you daddy...