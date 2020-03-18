|
James "Jim" Milton Davis
James "Jim" Milton Davis, 86, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Tacoma, WA on December 4, 1933 to Paul and Edna Ellison Davis.
Jim attended Tacoma Public Schools and moved to Kittitas in 1948 with his brother, mother and stepfather Carl Knudson. Jim graduated from Kittitas High School in 1952 and that year married his high school sweetheart Joanne Legg. Jim enlisted in the Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict, returning to the Kittitas Valley in 1957 graduating from Central Washington University and began his teaching and 30-year career for the Othello School District in 1960. He was also very proud to receive a Master's in Education from Gonzaga University. He was a longtime educator and administrator in the Othello School District. He and Joanne raised their six children in Othello where he was involved in many community activities; active in Rotary and serving as president, he and his family enjoyed hosting several Rotary Exchange students in their home. He was a lifeguard at the local swimming pool where all of his children belonged to the swim team and he enjoyed being involved with all of them in all other school activities they did. He taught four years as a 6th grade classroom teacher at Lutacaga Elementary and was then named as counselor at McFarland Jr High in the fall of 1964. He was appointed principal at the McFarland Junior High School from 1966 to 1982, served as principal at Scootney Springs and finishing that 30-year career as principal at Hiawatha Elementary School retiring in 1990. In the summer of 1984 Jim and Remi married. From this union a son, Heath, was born in 1986. After retiring in 1990 they purchased property in the Teanaway area and continued to enjoy living in the Cle Elum area where their son attended K-12, graduating from Cle Elum-Roslyn high school. Jim worked with the Head Start Program in Cle Elum and substituted for the district and enjoyed watching their son participate in sports and other activities. He had a great heart and love for nature. He loved backpacking, canoeing, hiking, and snowshoeing in the winter. He challenged himself and made successful climbs of Mt Rainier, Mt Adams and Mt Stuart. He ran a marathon in Vancouver, WA. The last 30 years were a pleasure for Jim and how proud he was as he watched his children begin amazing careers, living their dreams and adventures and some becoming parents and grandparents themselves. He loved sharing the Teanaway and making memories with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. His was a long life well lived.
He was preceded in death by his father, his mother Edna Knudson, stepfather Carl Knudson and grandson Colin Erickson. He is survived by his wife of 35 years Remi Davis at home in Ellensburg, brother, Raymond (Linda) Knudson Children: Debra (James) Carlson, Shannon Davis, Jamie Morris, Scott (Beverly) Davis, Heather (Tom) DeVries, Garth (Cindy) Davis, Heath (Danielle Leigh) Davis; stepchildren; Rhonda (Mark) Snyder and Reo (Marianne) Maggard. He is survived by 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews and 2 great nephews.
Due to the recent developments with the Coronavirus disease, graveside services will be held at a later date. Prior to graveside services being held a notice will be published in the Daily Record. Memorial donations can be made in Jim's honor to KVH Home Health & Hospice or the . Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 18, 2020