James (Jim) Steves
1930 - 2020
James Lewis Steves, loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend, passed away July 14, after a 6 year battle with Alzheimers. He was born September 25, 1930 in Seattle to Harold Andrew and Alice Marie Andersen Steves.
Jim graduated from the University of Washington and became a teacher in the Shoreline district, later becoming a principal in three middle schools.
In retirement, he and his wife Julie (Billeter) moved to Ellensburg, Julie's home town. In 1994, they built their home on Vantage Highway. Jim was a gentleman farmer and for many seasons helped his neighbor when haying time rolled around. He loved the small town atmosphere and was often seen sipping coffee at Super One while Julie shopped.
He is survived by his wife, Julie, daughter Marcia Mill, son Mark, grandchildren Danielle and Ryan Mill, and sister Carol Judd. His parents and a brother, Robert, preceded him in death.
Jim did not want a service, but there may be a gravesite gathering in the future.


Published in Daily Record on Jul. 30, 2020.
