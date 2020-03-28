|
Janeice Ann Jump
Janeice Ann Jump recently passed away at her home in Ellensburg, Washington. She was born on July 15, 1928 in Peach, Washington. As a child she moved to Ellensburg with her parents and siblings. She graduated from Ellensburg High School and attended Central Washington University. Janeice was a longtime Kittitas Valley orchardist. She was also an inventor and held two patents.
Throughout her life Janeice was always actively engaged in her community. In her later years she could be found at the CWU and public libraries where she liked to talk with students and do research. She liked to eat lunch at the Kittitas Valley Healthcare hospital cafeteria, visiting with the hospital staff. Wherever she went she could always strike up a conversation with someone. Janeice enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge club friends.
Janeice is survived by her 8 children, many grandchildren, great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild and numerous other family members. She will be missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
A private burial is planned with a public celebration of life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests making a memorial donation to the KVH Foundation, the American Diabetes Association or to the donor's favorite charity, in care of Brookside Funeral Home 101 E 2nd Ave. Ellensburg, WA 98926. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 28, 2020