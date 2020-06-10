Janelle Diane Rolcik
Janelle Diane Rolcik was born on February 17, 1965 in Monroe, WA to Bill and Karen Rolcik. She passed away, holding her sister Patti's hand and into the loving arms of Jesus at Providence Saint Peter's Hospital in Olympia, after hard fight with metastatic breast cancer. When she was born, it became evident that she had some significant special needs. She spent much of her life in Ellensburg, near her loving family. Despite her challenges, she was a beautiful soul. She loved her friends, family, and caregivers very much. Janelle could be seen around town shopping, paying bills or attending community events. She loved to push the cart at Fred Meyer! She also really loved car rides, seeing animals, pretty scenery of the valley and seeing the windmills up close. Mostly she just loved being with her family and friends! Janelle was a bit of an imp as well. One time she played a trick on one of her caregivers by grabbing their car keys, putting them in a glass of water, and putting them into the freezer! It took them about a week to find those keys! Her sense of humor was contagious! Janelle did not have a mean bone in her body and was just pure love. Our mama would like to add, "She was the angel of my life."
Her dad, Bill Rolcik preceded her in death, along with loving grandparents, her Papa Jim and her dear Aunt Shirley.
She is survived by her mother Karen, her sister Patti Woodruff (Ron, Ben & Megan) of Belfair, formerly of Ellensburg and Cle Elum. She is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who dearly loved her. The family would like to thank everyone in the community, especially the wonderful folks at Elmview, the folks at the Developmental Disabilities office at DSHS and the wide variety of medical staff both in and out of the valley. So many cared for her and for that, we are grateful. We would also like to thank Providence Hospice and Hospital of Olympia during her last days. Their excellent care and love are cherished. Instead of a service, the family would like to invite you say a little prayer in celebration of her life. If desired, please consider remembrances to Elmview of Ellensburg or to the Bill Rolcik Scholarship Fund in care of the Cle Elum Police Department.
God bless you and yours.
Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Janelle's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
