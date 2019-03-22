Janice Welch

Bessemer, MI - Janice Welch, age 68, passed away at her home on March 18, 2019. She lost her battle with cancer with her loving husband Al Thompson by her side. She grew up in northern Illinois, acquired a degree in Math from Marquette University, and then moved to Ellensburg, Washington where she spent the majority of her life and taught math at the local schools. For the past five years, Janice and Al lived in the Bessemer area to be closer to her parents.

Janice was talented in many aspects. She liked to draw and paint, sing and play the piano for pleasure and church events, garden, cook, and started a photography business where she sold cards/prints and photographed weddings. She was quite the outdoorswoman and enjoyed hiking, skiing, and camping in the Pacific Northwest and Michigan's Upper Peninsula. She loved exploring the beaches and tide pools in Olympic National Park, and appreciated the beauty and energy of Lake Superior.

She was preceded in death by her parents Vern and Allien Cartner. Jan will be dearly missed by her husband Al, father of her daughter Richard Miicke, daughter Naomi, father of her son Tom Welch, son Matt, brothers Ted and Dan, sister Lori, sister/brother in-laws Cindy and Matt, and granddaughter Alix and her two children.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Cornerstone Christian Church, N10344 Mill Street, Ramsay, MI 49911 on Saturday March 30th at 3pm. Dinner will be served after the service. In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution in Janice's memory is suggested to the Washington Trails Association: https://www.wta.org/get-involved/join/memorial-giving