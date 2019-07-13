Jay L. Pearson

Funeral services for Jay Lloyd Pearson will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 808 S. Magnolia Street in Ellensburg with burial and military honors to follow at the IOOF Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, July 19 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Steward & Williams Funeral Home and at the church one hour prior to services. Mr. Pearson, a longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at his home on July 4, 2019 at the age of 79.

Jay was born September 2, 1939 in Marysvale, Piute County, Utah his parents Joseph Lorenzo and Syble Joyce (Wilson) Pearson. Growing up in Circleville, Utah and the son of a government trapper he enjoyed the outdoor life. Numerous times he went with his father to check the trap lines. Joe had hound dogs and a horse to aid him in his job, but none for a kid so Jay would hike up the mountain and beat his dad to the top before Joe and the horse could get there.

Jay joined the Navy on September 3, 1956 the day after turning 17 and served for 20 years. At the age of 21 he met and married Virginia Anderson from Richfield, Utah but she passed away six months later from cancer. In June 1964, he was transferred to shore duty to teach Machinist Mate A School and that is where he met Madeliene "Maggie" Bowen. They were married September 4, 1964 and had three children - Sherry, Lori and Michael. Jay retired in 1976 from the Navy and was employed at CWU at a steamfitter/plumber until he retired in 1999.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, farming and enjoyed breaking horses as a hobby during the summer. He taught his kids to love life, change what you can change and accept responsibility for the mistakes. He dearly loved his grandchildren and was a big positive influence in their lives. All his grandchildren and great-grandchildren considered him a hero.

He is survived by his wife, Maggie; his children Sherry (Kevin) Gentner and Michael (Jessica) Pearson and his seven grandchildren Nicole, Kyle, Heather, Kayla, Josh, Ryan and Chesley and his great grandchildren Zaidyn, Sylas, Wesley, Cadence, Cameron, Sessla, Logan, Landon and Harper. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori.

Memorial contributions in Jay's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Jay's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on July 13, 2019