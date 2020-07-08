Jaymes Cady
On Monday, June 29, 2020, the world became a little less bright when Jaymes Cady passed away from an unexpected aortic aneurism at his home in Ellensburg.
Jaymes was born on April 12, 1969 in Pendleton, Oregon to Connie (Rupp) Cady. His father, Donald E. Cady, passed away unexpectedly two months before he was born. His early years were spent in the Pilot Rock and Granger areas before his mother moved the family to Ellensburg in 1976. Jaymes attended Washington Elementary, Morgan Middle School and Ellensburg High School, graduating in 1987.
Following his graduation, Jaymes moved to Seattle and then to El Cajon, California before returning home to Ellensburg. After working at a few jobs he wasn't particularly fond of, a suggestion was made to him that he would have "a gift for hair". He attended the Saki School of Cosmetology in Yakima and the rest, they would say, is history.
Jaymes worked as a stylist in Ellensburg for over 25 years. He started with Salon Fenix before opening Jayme's Place: A Salon, which he operated for 13 years. Most recently he was associated with GG's Salon. Jaymes truly had a gift in the art of conversation and was a de-facto therapist for many of his clients. He would hear about their new loves, share in the excitement of babies on the way and was there to console those who were going through a rough time. He made everyone feel special and loved - and it wasn't an act. He cared deeply for those he came in contact with.
In 1999, Jaymes met Tim Fields through a group of mutual friends. What started as just hanging out turned into dating and eventually they truly fell in love, building a beautiful and caring relationship that lasted over 20 years.
Jaymes was passionate about many things, but no matter what the event, it was an occasion that required the most fabulous of outfits, including shoes and sparkle! He loved to cook and would frequently watch and cook along with chefs David Rocco and Nigella Lawson. After visiting Italy on three separate occasions, Jaymes hoped to retire there one day. There is so much more that could be said about this beautiful and amazing person, but words cannot do justice to just how larger than - and full of - life Jaymes was. He will be truly and terribly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his partner Tim Fields; his mother Connie Cady and many other relatives. Of course, one would be remiss not to mention an almost infinite number of dear friends who are also left behind.
Memorial contributions in Jym's honor are suggested to the Ellensburg Animal Shelter, 1007 Industrial Way, Ellensburg. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Jym's final farewell. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
"Goodbye, sweetie. We love you and we will forever miss you."