Jean Kathryn Skibeness

A tragic automobile accident took the life of Jean K. Skibeness, January 26, 2019. She was taken to Harborview Trauma Center after the accident. Jean was born December 23, 1936 in Ellensburg, WA., to Laurence & Elmadine Gehlen.

She attended Lourdes Academy, Morgan Junior High and graduated from Ellensburg High School in the class of 1954. Jean enjoyed skiing and helping with the high school swim team during her years in school. Upon graduation, she attended Seattle University in Seattle Washington, graduating in 1958 with a degree in education.

This is where she met her husband of 61 years Bruce Skibeness, marrying August 16, 1958.

Bruce and Jean have two children; Laura Alexander of Ocean Shores, WA., and James Skibeness of Ellensburg, WA., granddaughter Brittney Skibeness of Ellensburg, two step-grandsons; Ryan (Sarah) Richardson and their children; Emily and Kylar, also Jake (Amanda) Richardson and their children Natalie and Lainey, all reside in Ellensburg.

How do you capture the essence of a spirit like Jean? "She was a Force of Nature"

She loved life and everything in it. Every cloud had a silver lining. Nothing would make her day more than seeing a pasture full of new calves or eagles soaring in the Yakima Canyon.

When she and Bruce bought property in the Umptanum, she would spend weekends riding the ridges & gully's with friends or alone on her beloved horses. She would work most any job if it was outdoors. Overtime, she would milk cows, deliver papers, worked at Molbaks Nursery planting flowers of many types. She owned and worked an asparagus farm providing product to the retail market.

Jean was a friend to all and would drop anything to help someone in need, regardless of how she felt or how busy she was. Of course, her family was paramount in her life and she loved us all, wanted to know what we were doing & worried about us all. She had a special bond with granddaughter Brittney as they worked her horse in the 4-H program.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, sister Patrice Muller and an infant brother James Gehlen.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce, children, great-grandchildren, sister; Molly (Richard) Baker and brother Joseph (Rhonda) Gehlen as well as several nieces and nephews.

Recitation of the Rosary will be held at 6:00 pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 South Willow St, Ellensburg, WA 98926

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Andrews Catholic Church, a reception will follow at MacIntosh Ranch, 7820 US-97, Ellensburg.

Memorial donations in Jeans honor can be made to Harborview Trauma Unit, in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926

Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 16, 2019