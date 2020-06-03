Jeanne Dawn (Bennett) Gordon
Jeanne Dawn (Bennett) Gordon, 90, lifetime Thorp resident, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. She was laid to rest Tuesday in a private family ceremony at the High Valley Cemetery.
Jeanne was born in Thorp on September 12, 1929, the eldest child born to Gordon & Vida (Blades) Bennett. She attended Thorp Schools where she met her devoted husband, Gerald Gordon. They were married on October 15, 1950 in Thorp and made their home together there for all 69 years of their marriage.
Ninety years summarized in a few sentences does not convey what a wonderful woman Jeanne was or how much she will be missed. She was very involved in the community and her service was seen in many different areas. She served as the leader for local Cub Scouts, gave piano lessons, served as the organist and as a choir member at the community church, played on the women's softball team and was a member of the Ellensburg Moose Auxiliary. She was passionate about her work with the Washington Council for the Blind, work that was near to her heart since her father was blind.
Jeanne also worked at the Thorp Post Office, volunteered with the Thorp Fire Department and was a longtime member of the Thorp School Board. She enjoyed her time writing the Thorp News Column for the Ellensburg Daily Record for many years and helped initiate the Kittitas County Old Time Fiddlers, playing instruments in the group with her husband and father and also enjoyed playing in the community and school pep bands. She was also involved with the restoration of the Thorp Mill and enjoyed discussing area history with its visitors.
Overall, Jeanne was well loved by her family and friends and her absence in the Thorp community will be missed by all.
Jeanne is survived by her husband Gerald Gordon; her sister Reta Hutchinson; her children Brian Gordon, Gene (Connie) Gordon and Lyla (David) Fudacz as well as six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her brother, Hugh Bennett, and her parents.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prestige Post-Acute Care & Rehab for all the love and attention they offered over her stay there. Memorial contributions in Jeanne's honor are suggested to the Thorp School.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Jeanne's family.
Published in Daily Record on Jun. 3, 2020.