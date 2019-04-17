Jeannine Pelissier

Long time Ellensburg resident Jeannine Pelissier died on April 13, 2019 at her home in Portland Oregon.



Born 5/07/1930 in Saskatchewan, Canada and immigrating to Colville, Washington as a teenager, (Marie) Jeannine Blier earned her BA at Holy Names (Gonzaga) College in 1952 in laboratory science. She married Bob Pelissier on August 14, 1955 in Colville.

The family lived in Colville, Ephrata, and finally in Ellensburg, Washington, where all five children graduated high school. Jeannine and Bob moved to Portland Oregon in 2012. Jeannine died there, suddenly and peacefully in her sleep at home. Jeannine was active in the lives of her children and grandchildren, and in her church.

Jeannine is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert Braxton Pelissier, Portland, Oregon, and their five children: Tim Pelissier, Puyallup WA; Anne Pelissier Montague, Skokie, IL; Dan (Donna) Pelissier, Jacksonville, OR; Don Pelissier, Henderson, NV; and Mike (Yi Ma) Pelissier, Portland, OR.

Jeannine is also survived by her grandchildren: Kendell (Nick) Webster, Eric and Kelsey Pelissier and their mother, Eileen Pelissier; Clara, Alice and Grace Montague and their father, Jim Montague; Katy, Emily and Nicole Pelissier and their mother Rachel Pelissier; Evan and Jackson Pelissier and their mother Sarah Day, and Ellen Pelissier.

A celebration of life is planned for May in Portland. Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary