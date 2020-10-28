Jerry Eugene Leonhard

Jerry Eugene Leonhard, age 57, passed away September 26, 2020. He was born August 31, 1963 in Yakima, Washington to Bobbie and George Leonhard.

Jerry was a great man with a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. He took great joy in building and launching model rockets as a long time hobby. He was a loving and devoted son to his mother Bobbie, as the two of them shared an incredible bond. He loved going camping and fishing with his brother Jim and visiting his sister Kathy and brother-in-law Lance in Montana. They made many lasting memories at the cabin. Jerry also took an active role in helping to raise his nephew Chris. A hole will be left in the hearts of all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his mother Bobbie, sister Kathy (Lance), brother Jim, half brother Bill, half sister Carol, nieces Kelly and Kerry, nephew Chris (Beth), great nephew Jason, great nieces Kaylene, Kylie, Ashlynn, Lilly, and Courtney, great, great niece and nephew Freya and Fen and cousins Linda, Larry and Laurie.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father George and brother Chris.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store