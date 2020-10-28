1/1
Jerry Eugene Leonhard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jerry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jerry Eugene Leonhard
Jerry Eugene Leonhard, age 57, passed away September 26, 2020. He was born August 31, 1963 in Yakima, Washington to Bobbie and George Leonhard.
Jerry was a great man with a heart of gold and an infectious laugh. He took great joy in building and launching model rockets as a long time hobby. He was a loving and devoted son to his mother Bobbie, as the two of them shared an incredible bond. He loved going camping and fishing with his brother Jim and visiting his sister Kathy and brother-in-law Lance in Montana. They made many lasting memories at the cabin. Jerry also took an active role in helping to raise his nephew Chris. A hole will be left in the hearts of all who knew him.
Jerry is survived by his mother Bobbie, sister Kathy (Lance), brother Jim, half brother Bill, half sister Carol, nieces Kelly and Kerry, nephew Chris (Beth), great nephew Jason, great nieces Kaylene, Kylie, Ashlynn, Lilly, and Courtney, great, great niece and nephew Freya and Fen and cousins Linda, Larry and Laurie.
Jerry is preceded in death by his father George and brother Chris.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved