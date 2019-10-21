|
|
JIM KONTOS
Jim Louis KONTOS Passed away late morning October 4, 2019 at home with his wife Judy at his side. Jim was born in Ellensburg, Washington on July 23, 1926 with a fraternal twin George, to George and Gertie Kontos. Jim and George were joined by siblings Jack, Helen and Norma. After living in town for several years, Jim was happy when the family moved out to a large acreage at Manastash where he raised pigs, hunted rats with his dog Jerry, and milked cows with his father. Jim was still attending Ellensburg High School when news of Pearl Harbor came, and he decided to join the Navy when he came of age. Off to Jacksonville, Florida on the train Jim went, becoming a flight mechanic and flying on the PBY's of yesteryear. Jim made some lifelong friends in the Navy, and treasured them and their collective experiences.
After Honorable discharge from the Navy, Jim returned to Ellensburg enrolling at was then Central Washington College of Education. Jim played varsity Center on the football team each year, and thoroughly enjoyed himself! Jim worked as a police officer on the Ellensburg force, and came to know the City attorney and judges. With their encouragement, Jim decided to pursue a legal career after graduating Central. Jim married Dorothy Howard in August 1947 and together they had three sons, Michael, Daniel and David.The family moved to Spokane and Jim enrolled at Gonzaga.
Timing and circumstances were not in his favor to finish his studies, as was Jim's dream. Instead, Jim started what would become a 38 year lending career with Local Loan Company. After a few years in Wenatchee, a promotion followed, and with that a move to Bellevue. As the company continued to expand and grow, Jim's position did too. Jim hired Judy in 1979, beginning their 40 years of professional and ultimately, personal life together. At his retirement in 1990 Jim oversaw 12 branches in Washington. Too young at heart to really retire, Jim worked for a short while in his son David's law office, collecting delinquent payments and closing escrow transactions.
In May 1991, Jim and Judy started their business, Success Mortgage, Inc. realizing with their experience they could do it better. Jim loved being self employed, and was indeed very successful in the mortgage arena. He was a natural at putting people at ease, earning their trust and friendship. What started as something to keep him busy turned into a full time job. In October 2005 Jim's wife Dorothy passed away. Jim kept working, and Judy introduced little Sally Schnoodle into his life. He was instantly smitten, and Sally joined Buffy the poodle at work as office ambassadors.
On November 29, 2006 Jim and Judy were married at Saint Andrew's Lutheran Church. Jim found a partner and love in all things he enjoyed; gardening, fishing, walks on the beach, football (Jim taught Judy as best he could!), reading aloud to each other, music and movies. Judy even got him to enjoy heading to the 5th Avenue in Seattle for musicals and concerts, and he did like them!
On October 30, 2014 Jim was diagnosed with Parkinson's. As his ability to navigate stairs became dangerous, it was decided to buy a single level home. Since they had to move, why not Ellensburg? Jim had wanted to return for years, and now was the time. Jim and Judy found a beautiful home on the westside, by his beloved Manastash Canyon and in Februay 2016 made the leap. As Jim's mobility became more impaired, he was glad to have visitors. Those that loved him, loved him well; and Jim knew it. Those that chose to opt out of Jim's last months missed the opportunity to love him as he exited with grace and dignity. Jim was Jim, right to the very end - "the body betrays, but the mind is clear".
Jim is survived by his wife Judy, his sisters Helen and Norma, his sons and their families and numerous nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Special thanks to Shannon and Charlita, for taking care of both Jim and Judy.
"You go on ahead Poppy, I'll be up in a little while."
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 21, 2019