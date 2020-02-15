|
|
Joan C. Weyand
Joan went to the lord on Monday, February 10, 2020. Joan was born in Renton Washington on June 25, 1937 to Joe & Lenore Allemand, one of thirteen children. On October 16, 1954 Joan married Stanley Weyand and together they raised their five children.
Joan was proceeded in death by her husband Stanley and brother's Joe Allemand and Ronald Allemand. Joan is survived by her five children, Joe (Marsha) Weyand, Bob (Shirley) Weyand, Sherry (John) Cunningham, Larry Weyand, Kevin (Gail) Weyand and her eleven grandchildren, Joshua (Crystal) Weyand, Jacob Weyand, Kyle (Melissa) Weyand, John (Deann) Cunningham, Jeremiah (Melissa) Cunningham, Sarah Krause, Jennifer (Robert) Look, Michele Clayburn, Emily Weyand, Tyler (Hartley) Weyand and Trisha (Buddy) Stanavich. She is also survived by her sisters, Maxine VonEssen, Patsy (Paul) Carlson, Mary Johnson, Alice MacDonald and Gayetta (Rick) Hink. Brothers Jimmy (Sandy) Allemand, Vernon (Connie) Allemand, Rex (Brenda) Allemand, Eddie Allemand and Randy Allemand. Joan is also survived by her 15 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Joan was a loving, caring, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need.
A family graveside service was held at the High Valley Cemetery on Friday, February 14, 2020. A celebration of life for Joan will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 15, 2020