Joann M. Hutton of Ellensburg, WA. passed away on February 9th 2019 at Virginia Mason hospital in Seattle, WA. Joann was born on December 28, 1947 in Portland, Oregon, to Kenneth and Frieda (Ladiges) Sheridan.

They moved to Glenwood before she was a year old. She went to school in Glenwood and attended college at Yakima Valley College.

She was married and had a son William in Goldendale. Shortly after her divorce they moved to Glenwood. She finished her college at Mt Hood Community College.

Joann had several jobs. One of her most interesting jobs was working for Helicopter Logging for a time. She joined the Goldendale Grange # 49 in December 1969 and would have been a 50 year member. Joann was a Seventh Degree member which is the highest honor in the Grange. She was Master (President) from January 1999 thru December 2005 and worked with the Building Commitee during the construction of the new grange hall in 2002. Joann loved the grange work and would drive down from Glenwood for the meetings along with her dog Jo. After she moved to Ellensburg, she would call in on meeting nights to take part in the meeting. She was always ready and willing to work at State Grange Conventions or help at the Klickitat County Fair when Goldendale Grange had the kitchen. Because of her interest in 4-H and helping young people. Joann could be found at the sale barn during the livestock sale. When Joann moved to Ellensburg, she joined Menastash Grange #1054 and was the Secretary until they became part of Swauk Teanaway Grange. She was the Lecturer of the Kittitas County Pomona Grange # 58. Joann was a member of the Camas Prairie Pioneers for many years. Joan was also a Ketch-um Kalf Rodeo member for many years working at the back gate.

Joann moved to Ellensburg in 2006, She started Raising All Natural Grass Feed beef. She worked for the USDA doing Census.

Joann is survived by 2 Sisters, Barbara Warren and Dannet Wheelhouse(Rich), nieces and nephews Tonia Warren, Kenneth Warren, Chad Wheelhouse, Chelsy Simerson, and Mitch Wheelhouse.

Joann was preceded in death by her beloved son William Hutton and her Father and Mother Kenneth and Freida (Ladiges) Sheridan.



A celebration of Life will be on March 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Glenwood School with a potluck luncheon.

