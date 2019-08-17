|
|
JoAnn Sill
L. JoAnn Sill, 95, passed away on August 2, 2019. She was born on April 29, 1924 in Longview Washington to Albert and Lydabelle (Horn) Ellwell, she was an only child.
JoAnn graduated from Western Normal College with a degree in Education. On June 23, 1956 JoAnn married her one true love, William "Bill" Sill. Together they had three children.
JoAnn chose to be a stay home mom she wanted and enjoyed caring for her family. During this time, she served as the president for many years of AAUW.
JoAnn loved to play bridge, she also enjoyed golfing, sewing and playing the organ. Every fourth Monday she would prepare her home to welcome her lady friends for a night of bridge. She enjoyed this time until she went to the nursing home.
Over the last six years, living in the nursing home, she continued to spread joy to those around her. Always smiling even when she could no longer communicate. Her most common sentiment was always "Keep Smiling"
JoAnn was a member of St. Margaret's Episcopal Church in Bellevue for many years, so it is very fitting that she will be celebrated there.
She is survived by her sons; Paul (Nancy) and Alan; daughter Debbie Nethery; Grandchildren: Sara Williams, Jackie Bergman, Ashley, Matthew and Christopher Sill, great-grandchildren: Makenzie and Hannah Nethery; Kasen Williams.
Joann was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Sill and grandson Michael Andrew Nethery.
A Memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10:00 am, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church 4228 Factoria Blvd SE, Bellevue, WA 98006. Joann and William will be laid to rest together that afternoon at 2:30 pm at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 240th, Kent, WA.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 17, 2019