John Abel

John C. Abel, former Ellensburg resident, was born in Dayton, Wash., on September 6, 1932, and died peacefully at home in Lacey, Wash., on February 3, 2019 after a short battle with lung cancer. John graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Navy (1952-1954). He married Jane Marie Noble on June 30, 1956, and they lived in Seattle, Wash., from 1956 to his retirement as a machinist from Boeing in 1987. After Jane's passing in 2000, he married Mary Jane Carver on February 14, 2001; they wintered in Yuma, Arizona. He loved travelling across the U.S. and spending time with his family outdoors. He is survived by his daughter, Ronna Heiser and family; and sons, Mark Abel and family and Steve Abel and family. A graveside service will be held May 5, 2019, 12:30 p.m. at the IOOF Cemetery in Ellensburg, Wash. To read the full obituary or share memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org. Published in Daily Record on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary