John C. Isotalo
John C. Isotalo, 70, of Cle Elum, passed away at his home on Friday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-4:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the Putnam Centennial Center in Cle Elum. John didn't like the color black so guests are encouraged to wear bright colors - especially blue and green!
John was born on September 27, 1949 in Seattle, Washington to George & Florence (Courtney) Isotalo. He spent his early years in the Seattle area and the family moved to Ellensburg when John was in junior high. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1967. John married his high school sweetheart, Lorita Plaster, on September 13, 1968.
John had a very long and rewarding career with Safeway working in the stores and the division office. While working in the Industrial Engineering Department of the division office he earned his bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Washington. While he was attending college he worked full time and raised his family. John was a store manager in various stores in Western Washington and retired from the Cle Elum Safeway in 2004 after 32 years with the company. John couldn't stand sitting at home and not having any interaction with the public, so in 2005 he went to work for the Suncadia Resort in the Community Services Department. He was often a greeter and loved visiting with people as they would come and go from the resort. John was still employed by Suncadia at the time of his passing.
John loved his family and spent as much time with them as he could - especially his grandchildren. He was an avid golfer, pool player and enjoyed playing online poker. He was also a very avid Seattle Seahawks fan.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Lorita Isotalo at the family home outside of Cle Elum; daughter Amy (Kevin) Boyle of Selah and son Jason (Melissa) Isotalo of Cle Elum; he will forever be known as Papa to Caitlin, Kayson, Jacob, Summer and Kayla. John is also survived by his sister Penelope Hepworth of Sutherland, Oregon and brother Edward Weikal of Sequim, Washington.
As mentioned, John loved to talk to people. Loved to brag about his wife's baking, even showing pictures to doctors and nurses in the hospital. John was quick witted, loved to tell jokes and riddles and the more sarcastic comments he could make the better. John would never tell you to have a good day - he'd say, "Make it a good day". It's going to be hard to do that without you here, but we will try.
Memorial contributions in John's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. 2nd Avenue, Ellensburg. The family wishes to thank KVH Home Health & Hospice and Hospice Friends for all they did during John's time on hospice care.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 22, 2020