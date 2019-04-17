Home

Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Graveside service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
IOOF Cemetery
1900 Brick Road
Ellensburg, WA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Ellensburg Moose Lodge
301 W 4th Ave.
Ellensburg, WA
View Map
John E. Griffin Obituary
John E. Griffin
John Evans Griffin passed away, quietly, on March 27, 2019. He was 92. Born to Margaret (Ranahan) and Jack Griffin in Colville, Washington, on September 14, 1926 he spent his early years in Bossburg, Washington, where he attended school in a two-room school house on the banks of the Columbia River. He started high school in the nearby town of Marcus before moving with family to Ellensburg, Washington in 1942. While still in school, he worked at the Ellensburg Lumber Company and the Green Giant Cannery. After graduating Ellensburg High School in 1944, he joined the U.S. Army and served in WWII, stationed in Okinawa, Japan. After his Honorable Discharge in 1946, he returned home and worked at the Lumber Company again as well as the Enfield Dairy and even a stint at The Tav(ern) before being hired by the U.S. Postal Service, delivering mail in and around Ellensburg for 30 years. He retired in 1983.
He married Bernice (Betty) McLachlan in 1948 and together they raised three children, Kathy, Bob and Jim. Life for John centered around family, woodworking and carpentry, motorhome camping, fishing and golf. Trips to Reno with family and friends were always one of his favorite outings, and in later years, an offer to go to a local casino was never turned down. He was a huge fan of the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.
John was an active member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #494, where he received the Pilgrim Degree of Merit. He also belonged to the American Legion Post #8, and the Fraternal Order of the Eagles. A highlight for John was his 2017 trip to Washington DC with the Honor Flight Program, honoring him for his service in WWII.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Margaret Griffin; wife Betty; and sister Colleen Charles. He is survived by his children, Kathy (Bill) Johnson, Robert (Sheila Tobey) Griffin, and James Griffin; grandchildren Trevis Griffin and Rosalyn Griffin; Siblings, Fay (Bill) Moss, Ben Griffin, Roger (Susan Korte) Griffin, Darrell Griffin, and Chery Griffin; brother in law Fred Charles; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A military honor, graveside service will be held at the IOOF Cemetery, 1900 Brick Road, Ellensburg WA on May 4, 2019 at 11:00 am. A gathering will follow at the Ellensburg Moose Lodge, 301 W 4th Ave., Ellensburg, WA at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested and appreciated to: Hospice Friends, 302 E. 2nd Ave., Ellensburg WA 98926; or Puget Sound Honor Flight, PO Box 434, Grapeview, WA 98546.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 25, 2019
