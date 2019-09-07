|
|
John H. Poulsen
John H. Poulsen passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Landmark Care Center in Yakima, he was 92. Born on April 5th, 1927 at his forever home on NO 6 Road. He was born to Louis and Rachel (Moe) Poulsen. His father emigrated from Denmark it was here he found his one true love Rachel Moe who was also a member of the Tjossom family. He was one of four boys.
John attended No 6 in the first grade, the following year he attended Badger Pocket School followed by Kittitas Old Wooden School for third and fourth grade. Grades five through seven were spent at Denmark School and then spent the last four years at Ellensburg High School. He was very active in sports, lettering in track and football. John was the recipient of the Rotary Award and he excelled in math and science.
Following high school John enlisted in the United States Navy, which was an honor for him. Having passed the Eddy test enabled him to study radar and the V6 program. This involved security clearance allowing him access to highly classified material. John attended class in double compound, while sworn to high secrecy to keep forth with those who had faith in, he and his fellow comrades. To deliberately give information to an unauthorized person was treason and punishable by firing squad.
Following his service in the Navy, John returned home to farm with his brothers and began his custom work, hauling hay and backhoe work for many years earning his nick name "Johnny Hoe".
John was a very creative person. In the mid 1940's he built a swather from used parts, he accomplished this two years prior to the first commercial swather to hit Kittitas County. Like his mother and grandmother, he was an accomplished painter. His paintings of the valley and surrounding area showed Native American culture, early settlers through the building of the I-90 bridge over the Columbia River, which he spent time working on.
For many years, John enjoyed participating in the Ellensburg Rodeo Parade wearing buckskins and a coonskin cap carrying his muzzle loading rifle, all of which he made himself.
John left a mark on his community, his artistic talents, skills and love of the Kittitas Valley will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 7, 2019