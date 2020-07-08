1/1
John Hill
1945 - 2020
John Hill
John Andrew Hill, age 74, died peacefully at his home on the Kittitas Hwy in Ellensburg, WA, on June 21, 2020. John had been courageously battling a multitude of health issues for several years.
John was born on July 5, 1945 in Rochester, MN to parents Russell and Bernice Hill. He grew up in Fife, WA and moved to the farm on Kittitas Hwy in the summer of 1962. He completed his senior year graduating from Kittitas High School in 1963. He served his country during the Vietnam War as a member of the Air Force from 1963 to1967. When he returned to the family farm near Kittitas, he farmed with his father and then took a position at Standard Oil of California where he spent time working at each of their locations in the county. In the early 70's, John went to work for Schaake Packing Company working for them until their closure in the early 80's. His heart's dream was to own the family farm which he purchased in 1972 and where he lived and worked for more than 50 years. During all of these times, John made many lifetime friends who were very dear to him and he so enjoyed reminiscing with them at different functions over the years.
John married Angie Hoctor in 1974 and the couple had two children, Russ and Jimmy. He was a great family man whose boys meant the world to him. He enjoyed following his kids and grandkids from athletic event to athletic event, making sure the officials knew his opinion of their calls and recalling stories to those who would listen. His family and friends will always remember him for his sense of humor, love of sports, and willingness to do anything for them.
John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Angie of Ellensburg, WA; his son Russ, his wife Tracy, and their children Laiken, Parker, and Peyton of Yakima, WA; his son Jimmy and his wife Julie of Walla Walla, WA; and his sisters Carole Ann Rovig of Tigard, OR and Rosemary Sether of Glendale, OR.
No funeral services are planned at this time. A celebration of life will occur at a later date once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The family would like to thank Dr. John Merrill-Steskal and his staff, Ryan, Clint and the Whole Health Pharmacy staff, Mary, Hailey, and Heather at the Wound Care Center, Hospice and Hospice Friends and all the other countless health care professionals who have assisted John over the last several years in living the most comfortable life possible.
He will be greatly missed and thought of each and every day by those who enjoyed his love and friendship. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted by the family with John's care.






Published in Daily Record on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 5, 2020
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
July 5, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
