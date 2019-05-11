John J. Konvalin

John Konvalin, 86 of Kittitas Washington passed away peacefully in his home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, May 6, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1933 in Kennard, Nebraska to Joe and Opie Konvalin.

John served in the United States Army from July of 1953 to June of 1955, he was stationed in Korea. Upon release from service he began his career with the United States Bureau of Reclamation which led him to different parts of the country up until his retirement. In 1977 he and his family moved to Kittitas where they lived for 42 years. John was an active member of New Life Assembly Church. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Kittitas Coyotes and could be found at many sporting events. John also enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

John is survived by his wife Alma of 66 years, four children; Bill and wife Meg, John, Julie and her husband Willie and Annie. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren, brother; Butch and wife Kaye of Lyons, Kansas and sister Connie Johnson of Superior, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Ted.

The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care of John during his last days.

A celebration of life with Military Honors will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 pm at New Life Assembly Church, 210 N Main St., Kittitas, Washington.

Memorial donations can be made in John's honor to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary