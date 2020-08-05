John J. Krahenbuhl
John Joseph Krahenbuhl, 70, of Cle Elum, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A procession and drive-by memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020, starting from the Cle Elum-Roslyn High School parking lot and going past the family home on Second Street. Those who wish to participate should begin to gather at the school at 10:00am and the procession will depart at 10:30am.
John was born on September 27, 1949 in Ellensburg, Washington to John Samuel & Margaret Elizabeth "Peggy" (Ash) Krahenbuhl. He grew up in Roslyn and attended kindergarten through 8th grade at the Roslyn Grade School. His childhood summers were spent playing outdoors with the neighborhood kids. He graduated from Cle Elum High School with the Class of 1967.
John entered the United States Army in April 1969 and was assigned to duty in Germany following basic training. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 1971. He continued to honorably serve his country and community by working for 22 years as a corrections officer with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office before his retirement in 2012.
He met Anna Burnett in the late 1990's and the two spent many years together as each other's companions and best friends. They spent many hours camping, fishing and hiking together before she passed away in 2015.
John is survived by his daughter, Kylee Krahenbuhl and granddaughter Raelynn of Newman Lake; uncle Jimmy Ash of Roslyn; brother Rick and (Connie) Krahenbuhl of Yakima as well as his longtime caregiver and friend Robbie Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jimmy Krahenbuhl, and his loyal canine companion "D-O-G".
Memorial contributions in John's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for John's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com