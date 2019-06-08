John M Charboneau

John "Johnny" Charboneau passed away at his home on May 15, 2019 with his wife "Jenny" and his best little friend "Jackie", a Jack Russell terrier by his side.

John was born on April 1, 1945 in Portland Oregon the 2nd of 4 children to his parents Nina and John L Charboneau. He was raised by his mother Nina and Step father Nicolas Kanton Sr. on a farm in Roy Washington and spent time with his father John L. and his Step mother Doris Charboneau in Everett Washington.

John graduated High School and went into the Navy 1964 - 1968 and was proud of his service as a Seabee in the Vietnam War along side of the Marines. He served 4 years, mostly in Vietnam, protecting our country and his fellow soldiers.

When John returned home he worked at the Tacoma shipyards as a welder, until his brother Jimmie told him to quit work and apply to the Tacoma Longshore Union where he worked until he retired in 2007.

In 2007 John retired and moved to Ellensburg Washington to live out his life. He had joined the VFW (Veteran's of Foreign Wars) in 2010, they helped him in more ways than they know

John's passion was fishing in the staits of Juan De Fuca and Puget Sound. He spent many weekends fishing, crabbing and shrimping and enjoyed having big cookouts with the family and friends. His other passion was riding his Harley Davidson, if he wasn't fishing then he was riding his bike. After retiring he found that he enjoyed going on cruise ships to Mexico and in the Carribean. And spending his winters in Yuma Arizona.

John is preceded in death by his father John L. Charboneau; mother Nina Kanton; step father Nicholas Kanton Sr; step mother Doris Charboneau; sister Joan; Uncle "Hop" Hopkins; Auntie Vera; and nephew Scotty Bates.

John is survived by his wife Jeannette "Jenny"; son Morgan (Karissa) Fix; grandaughters Cheyanne, Cierra and Noelle Charboneau; Ayzlyn Fix; sister Sharon Kelly; brothers Jim (Julie) Charboneau and Jeff Charboneau; step sisters Mary Lee (Bob) Comstock and Maryanne Kanton; step brothers Nicholas Kanton Jr. and Michael Kanton; Uncle Tom (Teresa) Riggins as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Life Celebration potluck will be held at John's home on June 23 at 2 - 5 pm. Call 509-925-2146 for directions.

In leiu of flowers memorial donations in John's honor can be made to Kittitas County Verterans Coalition, 507 N. Nanum Ste. 117, Ellensburg Washington 98926 or [email protected] Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary