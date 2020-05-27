John S. Zbinden
John was born in Weaverville CA 64 years ago, 1955. He moved with his family to Ellensburg when he was 3 years old. He enjoyed growing up in the windy valley with his 2 brothers and one sister. The eldest of the kids was Robin, (1946 - 1983) and the second in line was David, (1948-1968) then his sister Christine. He did all the things that kids did back then. Hunting, fishing, ice skating, water skiing, snowmobiling, even flying kites in the spring. He had also enjoyed slot car racing and making models. He won several trophies for his slot car racing.
He worked at various jobs as he grew up. He helped his dad, Bob Zbinden (1918-2003) with the family business, Zbinden Oil Company, and he even started a lawn mowing business when he was 14. His mom, Alice of Alice's Restaurant (1924-2006) drove him to his jobs and picked him back up afterwards but after 4 years John grew tired of spending all his free time mowing lawns so, he gave the business away to another enterprising young man.
John was diagnosed with Klinfekter's Syndrome at the age of 20 and the doctors at that time gave him three more years to live. But he fooled them! This disorder changed his life course. He did go to Perry Tec and he studied diesel mechanics. Even though his diagnosis limited his people skills he still was able to do math in his head plus he could remember what the history was of which vehicle many years after it had been fixed. However, he had to give school up just before he graduated as he was unable to remember where he was driving to and he became lost disappearing for days before anyone knew where he was.
John moved back into his parents' home and continued to work at different jobs. He traveled to Yakima, and Wenatchee, camped with his brothers and picked fruit for his spending money. He bought a 1972 Javelin with his earnings and started to restore it. It became his baby and yet he did allow his sister to drive it when she wanted too. This car became known as the Purple Grape and it went on many adventures. Yet it was not limited to just exertions it also ran errands. Even when John wasn't asked, he would step up and fill in the gap. Like picking up his niece Lisa Paucar Meddock when she had been forgotten at daycare.
John was always there for the family get-togethers and all the holidays. He took his grandnephew and grandnieces (Steven, Sahra, Shannon Meddock) trick or treating when Halloween came around. There were fireworks to lite on the 4th of July and swimming at the local pool.
As the years went by John's diagnosis became even more complicated by adding Schizophrenia and other symptoms which eventually lead to the discovery of a brain tumor. He needed the skills of WSU Hospital in Seattle so, he moved into a halfway house just blocks from there. Here on good days he continued to work in their greenhouse and deliver newspapers. He was always doing something and was loved and respected by his housemates.
After his surgery and removal of his tumor his health continued to decline so, he then moved into Benson Heights in Kent WA. There he kept everyone on their toes. They loved seeing him and found him quite entertaining. He was known to want to eat after he just ate arguing with them on how he needed a hamburger and milk shake. His sister would visit and take him to lunch, where she would end the trip by taking him to the dollar store. He knew he wasn't supposed to have all the candy he just bought so he hid it in his dresser and would act like he was asleep so no one would bother him as he ate it. One time while living in Kent he escaped, got on a city bus using a valentine as a bus pass and ended up in the neighboring town. He escaped two other times but only got 4 or 6 blocks away. John was very determined and adventurous but incredibly kind.
His sister and her husband, Rich Appling would take John on outings. He went to Mt. Rainier, Seaside, and camping. He also got out to play miniature golf, go bowling, visit museums and go on boat rides to lake Washington. When his parents were alive, they took him every year to the Hot Springs in Oregon. He also went traveling with them in their camper and into Seattle to see the waterfront, Victoria, and the Oregon coastline. He was well loved! And he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
John had a difficult life with a lot of health complications yet, he remained easy going and he always had a smile for you. He was very accepting of his condition, never complaining, or feeling sorry for himself. He was always on the go.
He is survived by his sister, Christine. Her daughter Lisa Paucar and her 3 children, Sahra, Shannon and Steven. He also had another niece Anya Pourchot by his older brother Robin who lives in CA.
There will be a graveyard service at High Valley Cemetery on June 5th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
John was born in Weaverville CA 64 years ago, 1955. He moved with his family to Ellensburg when he was 3 years old. He enjoyed growing up in the windy valley with his 2 brothers and one sister. The eldest of the kids was Robin, (1946 - 1983) and the second in line was David, (1948-1968) then his sister Christine. He did all the things that kids did back then. Hunting, fishing, ice skating, water skiing, snowmobiling, even flying kites in the spring. He had also enjoyed slot car racing and making models. He won several trophies for his slot car racing.
He worked at various jobs as he grew up. He helped his dad, Bob Zbinden (1918-2003) with the family business, Zbinden Oil Company, and he even started a lawn mowing business when he was 14. His mom, Alice of Alice's Restaurant (1924-2006) drove him to his jobs and picked him back up afterwards but after 4 years John grew tired of spending all his free time mowing lawns so, he gave the business away to another enterprising young man.
John was diagnosed with Klinfekter's Syndrome at the age of 20 and the doctors at that time gave him three more years to live. But he fooled them! This disorder changed his life course. He did go to Perry Tec and he studied diesel mechanics. Even though his diagnosis limited his people skills he still was able to do math in his head plus he could remember what the history was of which vehicle many years after it had been fixed. However, he had to give school up just before he graduated as he was unable to remember where he was driving to and he became lost disappearing for days before anyone knew where he was.
John moved back into his parents' home and continued to work at different jobs. He traveled to Yakima, and Wenatchee, camped with his brothers and picked fruit for his spending money. He bought a 1972 Javelin with his earnings and started to restore it. It became his baby and yet he did allow his sister to drive it when she wanted too. This car became known as the Purple Grape and it went on many adventures. Yet it was not limited to just exertions it also ran errands. Even when John wasn't asked, he would step up and fill in the gap. Like picking up his niece Lisa Paucar Meddock when she had been forgotten at daycare.
John was always there for the family get-togethers and all the holidays. He took his grandnephew and grandnieces (Steven, Sahra, Shannon Meddock) trick or treating when Halloween came around. There were fireworks to lite on the 4th of July and swimming at the local pool.
As the years went by John's diagnosis became even more complicated by adding Schizophrenia and other symptoms which eventually lead to the discovery of a brain tumor. He needed the skills of WSU Hospital in Seattle so, he moved into a halfway house just blocks from there. Here on good days he continued to work in their greenhouse and deliver newspapers. He was always doing something and was loved and respected by his housemates.
After his surgery and removal of his tumor his health continued to decline so, he then moved into Benson Heights in Kent WA. There he kept everyone on their toes. They loved seeing him and found him quite entertaining. He was known to want to eat after he just ate arguing with them on how he needed a hamburger and milk shake. His sister would visit and take him to lunch, where she would end the trip by taking him to the dollar store. He knew he wasn't supposed to have all the candy he just bought so he hid it in his dresser and would act like he was asleep so no one would bother him as he ate it. One time while living in Kent he escaped, got on a city bus using a valentine as a bus pass and ended up in the neighboring town. He escaped two other times but only got 4 or 6 blocks away. John was very determined and adventurous but incredibly kind.
His sister and her husband, Rich Appling would take John on outings. He went to Mt. Rainier, Seaside, and camping. He also got out to play miniature golf, go bowling, visit museums and go on boat rides to lake Washington. When his parents were alive, they took him every year to the Hot Springs in Oregon. He also went traveling with them in their camper and into Seattle to see the waterfront, Victoria, and the Oregon coastline. He was well loved! And he will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
John had a difficult life with a lot of health complications yet, he remained easy going and he always had a smile for you. He was very accepting of his condition, never complaining, or feeling sorry for himself. He was always on the go.
He is survived by his sister, Christine. Her daughter Lisa Paucar and her 3 children, Sahra, Shannon and Steven. He also had another niece Anya Pourchot by his older brother Robin who lives in CA.
There will be a graveyard service at High Valley Cemetery on June 5th, 2020 at 10 a.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on May 27, 2020.