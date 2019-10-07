Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
John Wayne Scheffelmaier Obituary
John Wayne Scheffelmaier
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of John Wayne Scheffelmaier, 70, a longtime Quincy resident on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee surrounded by his wife and family.
Wayne served in the United States Army from April, 1968 until his honorable discharge in March, 1971.
He was employed at Les Schwab and for many years worked as a Class A winder, rewinding both Hydro and Turbo Generators all around the world.
Wayne was an avid Oakland Raiders football fan, he was given one bucket list opportunity last fall to be on the sidelines at the Oakland Stadium and watch one of their games.
He is survived by his wife Donna of 48 years, loving father to Sean Scheffelmaier and Monica Hammons, proud papa to grandchildren; Charlie and Angel Reyes IV, Jarred Ellis, Dylan Scheffelmaier, Hunter Rosenberger and Ashlyn Rosenberger, great-grandchildren; Josie Reyes, Kehlani Reyes and Jax Ellis. Mother Dorothy Scheffelmaier, and brothers Bob and Gerry Scheffelmaier.
You'll be greatly missed, Love You PAPA!! GO RAIDERS!!
A celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, 300 G Street SE,Quincy, WA
Please leave a memory for the family or sign their online guestbook at www.scharbachs.com. Scharbach's Columbia Funeral Chapel, Quincy, WA is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 7, 2019
