Joseph Cox "Lamar" 1935-2020
1935 - 2020
Lamar Cox passed away in his home from natural causes on Sunday October 3rd surrounded by his loving family. Lamar was born January 5th 1935 in Ellensburg Washington to Peril and Esther Cox, he was the youngest of 9 children. Lamar married Joy Gage January 3rd 1953 in Ellensburg and that union produced 4 children, Steven, Kenneth, Linda and Cory. Lamar loved the outdoors camping and fishing with his family and friends. Lamar also enjoyed helping others and upon retiring in 1997 Lamar volunteered with various orginizations helping the less fortunate. He was a very kind and loving Husband, Father and friend to all.


Published in Daily Record on Oct. 13, 2020.
