Joseph William Vallone
Joseph William Vallone, age 81, died on November 15, 2020 of acute kidney failure. He was born on December 3, 1938 in Roslyn to Sophia and Joseph Vallone.
Joseph, (Jojo) spent all his childhood and his adult years living in the Roslyn and Cle Elum area. Joe attended grade school in Roslyn and graduated from Cle Elum High School in 1957. Joe left school and went to work, opening Honey's Café in Cle Elum, The Roslyn Theatre, and partnered in the Sunset Café while being a chef. He worked his entire life helping, serving, and providing some of the best food and entertainment in the world. His wit, charm, and love of all people will be missed.
MaMa Vallone's Steak House, one of Joe's dreams was realized when his brother, Dennis was injured in the logging industry and wanted to do something different. Between the two, they designed and created the concept of MaMa's. Up until the time of his death, he was involved with his niece, Kelly Vallone in the day to day operations. Joe was truly devoted to the restaurant and loved meeting the guests, cooking, creating menus, and dishes. He won awards, cooked with Julia Child, and traveled the world with these wonderful thoughts always first in his mind. His warm and genuine smile brought comfort to everyone that met him.
Joe is survived by brothers, Dale Vallone, Robert Vallone (Martine), and Lance Vallone (Katherine), cousins, Jim Ord and Jeri Trantham, nieces and nephews, Kelly, Kaylene, Jason, Freya, Fen, Kerry, Christopher, Nicholas, Lauren, Darrin, Nicholas, Alexa, Gina, Lisa, Emily, Kaitlin, Carrie, Cristine, and Banyon. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sophia and Joseph Vallone and his brother, Dennis Vallone (Lexi).
A Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2021 at MaMa Vallone's (302 W 1st St, Cle Elum, WA 98922). Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
