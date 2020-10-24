1/1
Joyce A. Densmore
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce A. Densmore
Joyce Anne Densmore, 87, of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from natural causes. A private family graveside service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.
Joyce was born June 27, 1933 in Seattle, growing up in Ballard where she later graduated from Ballard High School in 1951. She married her love, Gordon Densmore in 1954 and moved to Florida for a few years before returning to Seattle. After raising two wonderful children, Karen Densmore and Rick Densmore, she spent close to 40 years on their lake property in the Seatac area where she enjoyed watching her 6 grandchildren grow up. She moved to Ellensburg in 2017 to be closer to her son Rick and his family.
Joyce loved boating, fishing, crocheting and visiting Potholes State Park. She was also a huge Seahawks fan - very rarely would she miss watching them play a game on TV. She will be remembered for her spunky attitude, great sense of humor and her kind heart.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Karen (Richard) Clark; daughter-in-law Leslie Densmore; grandchildren Cynthia (Brian) White, Clint (Morgan) Baxter; Kelli (Kevin) Barrett; Keith (Brenna) Baxter; Michelle (Tim) Melton and Krystal (Jeff) King; 19 great-grandchildren as well as her brother Jack (Sybil) Merrow and sister Christine Mickelson. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon and her son Rick.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's honor are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org/donate). Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Joyce's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved