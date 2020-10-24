Joyce A. Densmore
Joyce Anne Densmore, 87, of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from natural causes. A private family graveside service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.
Joyce was born June 27, 1933 in Seattle, growing up in Ballard where she later graduated from Ballard High School in 1951. She married her love, Gordon Densmore in 1954 and moved to Florida for a few years before returning to Seattle. After raising two wonderful children, Karen Densmore and Rick Densmore, she spent close to 40 years on their lake property in the Seatac area where she enjoyed watching her 6 grandchildren grow up. She moved to Ellensburg in 2017 to be closer to her son Rick and his family.
Joyce loved boating, fishing, crocheting and visiting Potholes State Park. She was also a huge Seahawks fan - very rarely would she miss watching them play a game on TV. She will be remembered for her spunky attitude, great sense of humor and her kind heart.
Joyce is survived by her daughter Karen (Richard) Clark; daughter-in-law Leslie Densmore; grandchildren Cynthia (Brian) White, Clint (Morgan) Baxter; Kelli (Kevin) Barrett; Keith (Brenna) Baxter; Michelle (Tim) Melton and Krystal (Jeff) King; 19 great-grandchildren as well as her brother Jack (Sybil) Merrow and sister Christine Mickelson. She was preceded in death by her husband Gordon and her son Rick.
Memorial contributions in Joyce's honor are suggested to the Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org/donate
). Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Joyce's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com