Judith Calvert
Judith Ann Calvert age 72 of Mount Vernon, WA passed away on October 5th 2020.
Born on January 30th 1948 to parents Fred and Helen Prien in Ellensburg WA. As a child growing up in Ellensburg, Judy was active in International Order of the Rainbow for Girls and Graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1966. After High School she married Robert Noah Calvert.
As an Army wife she traveled to Germany and ended up in California where in 1968 she gave birth to her son Brian. In 1970 Judy and Robert divorced and Judy moved back to Ellensburg. Judy went back to school in Yakima.
During her time in Ellensburg Judy touched many people's life with her love and kindness. She worked as a beautician at the Band Box/Campus Beauty Shop and became an active member of the First Baptist Church.
In 1973 Judy was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and due to the illness, she soon had to retire as a beautician. Judy was always a 'crafty' person keeping her hands busy sewing, painting, knitting and crocheting. Later in life quilting and gardening became her passion.
In 2007 Judy sold her house in Ellensburg and moved to a new home in Mount Vernon, WA to be a daily part of her grandson's lives. Once settled in she found a new spiritual family at Bethany Covenant Church where once again she touched many people's lives with her kindness, love and devotion.
She is survived by Brother, Tom Prien , Sister, Debbie (Prien) Brown, Son & Daughter-In-Law Brian & Liza Calvert, and Grandsons Brandon and Jacob Calvert.
She was preceded in death by her mother Helen (Hadley) Prien and father Frederick W. Prien.
Memorial services will be postponed until current pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate