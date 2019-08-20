|
Katherine Chamberlain (Grindrod)
It is with great sadness that the family of Katherine May Chamberlain (Grindrod) announces her passing after a long battle with cancer on Friday, August 9, 2019 at the age of 41 years. Katie will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 20 years, Marc Chamberlain. Katie is survived by her seven siblings and their spouses, Jay and Jessica Grindrod of San Antonio TX, Jeremiah and Keren Grindrod of Scottsdale AZ, Jennifer Grindrod and Steve Parish of Anchorage AK, Kurtis Grindrod and Liz Elmquist of Walla Walla WA, Kasey and Carole Grindrod of Colorado Springs CO, Justin Grindrod of Kittitas WA and Kyle Grindrod of Ellensburg WA and by her mother, Kellie Grindrod. Additionally, Katie is survived by her 8 nieces and nephews Jameson, Owen, Kiara, Karsyn, Bergen, Kylie, Ian and Brecon. Katie was preceded in death by her father John Grindrod Sr.
Katie was born February 28, 1978 in Ellensburg WA to John and Kellie Grindrod. Katie moved to Wenatchee soon after graduating high school where she met an married Marc. Katie loved Marc and they shared a mutual passion for hunting, fishing and numerous other activities. Their marriage was a true testament to loving and supporting one another through the good and unimaginable.
Her brother Justin will remember her for being the best sister to her family and having a great smile and laugh. Her best friend and sister Jennifer will remember her for being kind, patient and funny as well as her unwaivering devotion to her husband. Her big brother Jay will remember her huge heart, sense of humor and her toughness. Her little sister Kasey will miss her kindness, patience, sarcastic wit, her ability to laugh at anything and her fight. Her entire family will remember and cherish Katie's never ending devotion to her family.
At the age of 41, Katie was taken too early and had so much left to give this life. The positive impact she had on those who crossed her path will help her memory live on for the remaining years she was owed.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019