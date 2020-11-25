Keith Schober

Keith Schober was reunited with his beloved wife Geraldine on November 6, 2020. It is a hard loss for those he leaves behind; his sons Dan (Maricel) and Guy; grandchildren Kristen, Trevor (Akiko), Gigi, and great-granddaughter Willa (Derek) and many other family members and friends.

Keith was born on February 25, 1923. He grew up on the Teanaway in a true pioneer family. His mother, Jessie, always claimed that she was back working in the fields the same afternoon he was born. As a young man he worked in the mines in Roslyn before returning to the family ranch where he farmed until the mid-1990's while living in Cle Elum.

Keith was a caring husband and father. Geraldine was the pretty girl that he saved a seat on the school bus to Cle Elum. They were married on December 22, 1942 and spent their honeymoon at the family cabin at the head of Teanaway. Keith said they cross country skied there with their Christmas dinner on their backs. They had a shared love of animals. On their daily drives to Ellensburg on Highway 10 they would always feed various dogs, cats and birds that they encountered. All told they were together 78 years.

As a young man Keith was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt and fish the Teanaway with an admirable success rate. Most of all Keith enjoyed visiting with people. In later years, the Cle Elum Senior center was a big part of both Keith and Geraldine's social life. Keith valued the friendships he had there especially his buddy Phil. He enjoyed his neighbors in Ellensburg too with a special mention of Tamara and Neil who always stopped to say hello. He also enjoyed watching TV shows like Molly's Polka party on Saturday nights which reminded him of the Grange dances of his youth.

His family is going to miss him a lot.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions no services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in his name to Putman Centennial Center in Cle Elum.





