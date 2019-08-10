|
|
Kim D. Glondo
Mass of Christian Burial for Kim D. Glondo will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cle Elum with burial to follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park. A reception will follow the services at the Cle Elum Eagles starting at 2:00 p.m. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 also at the church. Ms. Glondo, a lifetime Upper County resident, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg at the age of 56 after fighting a two-and-a-half-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Kim was born on December 1, 1962 in Wenatchee, Washington to Eugene & Patricia (Krahenbuhl) Glondo. She was raised in Cle Elum and while in school was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) as well as the Pep Club. She graduated from Cle Elum High School with the class of 1981. After school, Kim began working as a chef - first at McKean's, then the Sunset Café and eventually for Suncadia Resort. She was still working at Suncadia just two weeks before she passed away.
Kim loved good music and serenading her friends with "Love Shack". She was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews and thoroughly enjoyed the many family get togethers held over the years. She met Juan Pablo in 2001 and the two have been inseparable partners and companions since that time. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was truly a joy to be around.
Kim is survived by her longtime companion Juan Pablo of Cle Elum; siblings Lisa Glondo of Easton; John Glondo of Cle Elum; Julie (Brian) Highbarger of Kennewick; Eugene Jr. (Tracy) Glondo of Cle Elum and Nancy (Larry) Marquette of Cle Elum; her nieces and nephews: Chris Glondo, Marissa Cusack (Shylee), Jeriss Cusack (Ethan), Drew Wood (Brayden), Gene Glondo, Larry Marquette III (Zoë), Chase Marquette and Janelle (Josh) Sabo as well as many cousins and dear friends. She is also survived by her "fur babies" Cody, Jessie & Emma. She was preceded in death by her parents and most recently her cousin, Ernest Glondo, Jr.
Memorial contributions in Kim's honor are suggested to the Virginia Mason Foundation, PO Box 1930, Seattle, WA 98111. Please specify the donation is in memory of Kim Glondo and should be directed to the Cancer Institute.
Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Kim's family. You are invited to leave condolences and order flowers for the family at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 10, 2019